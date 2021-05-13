Princess Anne visits Chichester Harbour to learn about conservation

Chichester Harbour Trust welcomed Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to Chichester Harbour Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on Wednesday, May 12 Picture: Paul Adams

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal was invited to the area by The Chichester Harbour Trust on Wednesday.

The trust said the visit provided an opportunity to showcase the beauty of Chichester Harbour and celebrate its special qualities, highlighted by the Chichester Harbour Trust with Chichester Harbour Conservancy and Bosham Sailing Club.

Princess Anne at Chichester Harbour Picture: Paul Adams

John Nelson, chairman of Chichester Harbour Trust, who hosted The Princess Royal during the visit said: ‘We were delighted to offer Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, a keen sailor, a first-hand experience of this unique harbour and insight into its vulnerability and the hard work that goes into conserving it for everyone to enjoy, both now and in the future.’

The Princess Royal was given presentations on wildlife and conservation, education and young people, sailing and recreation as well as an introduction to some of the challenges and opportunities facing this nationally-protected landscape.

The visit centred around the historic Bosham Sailing Club, taking in views of Quay Meadow and Holy Trinity Church, set against the backdrop of the South Downs, providing what the trust said was a quintessential harbour experience.

A short trip on board a Chichester Harbour Conservancy RIB provided a fresh viewpoint from the water, looking over expanses of sheltered coastal waters and to the high tide bird roosts at Stakes Islands, Pisley Island and Ellanore Spit.

Sunset in Bosham by Vicky Stovell

The visit was supported by Richard Craven, Director and Harbour Master of Chichester Harbour Conservancy, and Paddy Mirams, Commodore of Bosham Sailing Club.