There are pumpkins galore at Westlands Farm Shop in Shedfield which has been growing more than 8,000 pumpkins since June, in preparation for this week.

Fields surrounding Westlands will be turned into a sea of pumpkins where visitors will be able to pick from a huge range of sizes and shapes which they can take home or carve during the festival.

There will be plenty of activities for all of the family to get involved with including tractor trailer rides, face-painting, games, a Halloween trail and a barbecue with meat straight from the Westlands butchery.

The team at the Westlands Farm Shop, Shedfield, get ready for their Pumpkin Festival

Cast a spell over a witch's potion and have a taste of fang-tastic cocktails including ‘grim and tonic’, ‘corpse-mopolitan’ or ‘piña ghoul-ada’ at the pop up cocktail bar provided by Three Parts Cocktails.

The Pumpkin Festival will be open from 10am-3pm on Saturday-Sunday October 22 and 23, and Friday-Sunday October 28-30. Dogs are welcome.

Westlands Farm Shop owner Kayleigh Collett said: ‘We are very excited to host our first pumpkin festival and welcome families from across Hampshire to two weekends of Halloween fun.

‘Visitors will be able to buy as many pumpkins as they like and we will have a carving station where our team will be helping people with their carving creations.

‘There will be lots of different things for both adults and children to enjoy such as a spooky tractor trailer ride and Halloween games, there will also be lots of photo opportunities throughout the festival.’