After 40 years of cat care, Cats Protection’s Gosport Town Branch is celebrating in style with a commemorative home for its feline residents.

The volunteer-run branch, which opened in 1982, will honour its volunteers with an afternoon tea at Alverstoke Parish Hall in July and it seemed only fitting that its cats and former cat carers were celebrated first – with the opening of a brand new cat pen.

Kate Stapleford, co-ordinator for Cats Protection’s Gosport Town Branch, said: ‘We decided we needed to celebrate our milestone 40th year with something for the cats and something for us.

Pippa in the Rainbow Pen.

‘The 40th anniversary cat pen has been built in my garden and fitted out with everything cats need to ensure they feel safe and are able to relax and also have fun while we find the best homes for them.’

The memorial pen is particularly poignant for Kate whose husband Ian died in 2019.

Ian was the branch’s quizmaster at their bi-annual quizzes and, despite not considering himself a volunteer, supported Kate with fostering and various branch duties since 2009.

The memorial pen or 'Rainbow Pen'. Picture: Cats Protection

‘There is a bittersweet quality to the installation, we’re calling it The Rainbow Pen to also honour our volunteers who are no longer with us. We wanted to acknowledge that it’s not just our current volunteers who have made our branch everything it is today,’ added Kate.

The pen also commemorates David Lloyd, a transport volunteer, Geoff Marshall, husband of one of the branch’s original founders, David Pearson, who ran weekend fundraising garage sales, Colin Gobart, who supported his wife Sandy – the branch’s Bookworm Volunteer – and Carol Lewis, who ran a jewellery stand at the branch’s seasonal fairs.

Kate said: ‘We miss all our volunteers desperately and it seemed fitting to celebrate them with a pen which will benefit so many cats in the years to come.

The Rainbow Pen has just welcomed it’s first guest, nine-year-old Pippa looking for a home with a garden and 10-year-old Kira who has recently developed some stress-related behavioural problems, looking for an experienced owner.

Kira in the Rainbow Pen.

‘It’s been a joy to watch them enjoying their dedicated space,’ added Kate.