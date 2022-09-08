Officers responded to an ANPR hit on a suspected cloned Volvo XC60 in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The driver of the Volvo failed to stop as they traveled along the Havant Road, on Hayling Island, before officers used a stop stick – which is a device used to deflate tires - on Langstone Bridge.

Officers have arrested three people over a suspected stolen vehicle.

The pursuit continued on to the A27 westbound, where police cars used ‘tactical contact’ to bring the car to a stop.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said that three individuals have been arrested over suspected theft, burglary, and drug driving offences.

He said: ‘An 18-year-old man from Bracknell was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, drug driving and burglary.

‘A 27-year-old man from Farnborough was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of class B drugs, drug driving and burglary.