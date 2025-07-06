QA attendees warned of 'increased traffic' and delays for four months due to roadworks

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Jul 2025, 12:32 BST
People attending Queen Alexandra Hospital have been warned of “increased traffic” due to roadworks for the next four months.

A map showing where the roadworks are placeholder image
A map showing where the roadworks are | QA

Those attending the Cosham hospital have been told to allow extra time for their journey when the Nightingale Road works start on Monday (7 July) until November.

A hospital statement said: “So that essential work can take place safely, the road will be reduced to one lane with traffic lights in place at either end allowing traffic to move in and off the site.

“Please allow extra time for your journey to QA Hospital during this time as there is likely to be increased traffic, particularly at peak times. Thank you for your understanding while this work takes place.”

