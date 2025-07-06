QA attendees warned of 'increased traffic' and delays for four months due to roadworks
People attending Queen Alexandra Hospital have been warned of “increased traffic” due to roadworks for the next four months.
Those attending the Cosham hospital have been told to allow extra time for their journey when the Nightingale Road works start on Monday (7 July) until November.
A hospital statement said: “So that essential work can take place safely, the road will be reduced to one lane with traffic lights in place at either end allowing traffic to move in and off the site.
“Please allow extra time for your journey to QA Hospital during this time as there is likely to be increased traffic, particularly at peak times. Thank you for your understanding while this work takes place.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.