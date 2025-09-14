69 vibrant pictures from the first ever QA colour dash at Staunton Country Park

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 14th Sep 2025, 15:23 BST

A colourful fundraiser took place at Staunton Country Park this morning (September 14) in aid of Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The event saw hundreds of fundraisers tackle a 5k route around the woodland park where they were also covered in colourful paints as they ran.

It is the first time Portsmouth Hospitals Trust has organised the event which was a sell-out.

Pictures: Marcin Jedrysiak

Related topics:HavantQA Hospital
