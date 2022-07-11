Olivia, from Portsmouth, lines up for the Markel Magnolia Cup on July 28 – Ladies Day – at this year’s the Qatar Goodwood Festival. The all-female charity race features a line-up of 12 inspirational women, including a former Great British Bake-Off contestant, a model and high-flyers from the world of business.

In October last year, following a lengthy period of numbness in her lower leg and problems with her peripheral vision, Olivia sought expert advice.

Rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital for MRI scans, medical experts diagnosed her with a rare form of MS, having detected four lesions on the brain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia Kimber, from Portsmouth, in training for the Markel Magnolia Cup at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on July 28, 2022.

A professional dance teacher, Olivia said: ‘My world came crashing down at 27 years of age with this diagnosis. It's just rubbish.

‘The doctors advised that while re-lapses may be few and far between and that medication and research has come on tremendously. Later on in life disabling factors are highly likely.

‘Mentally, it's one of the toughest things to overcome – I had some dark days, but I sort not to let this condition ruin things I wished to achieve. I applied for the Markel Magnolia Cup! I love horseracing, and without doubt Goodwood is one of my favourite racecourses.

Olivia Kimber, from Portsmouth, will compete in the Markel Magnolia Cup at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on July 28, 2022.

‘Born and bred in Portsmouth, I spent lots of time there as a child. It's a dream come true to get the opportunity to ride there in July.’

The Markel Magnolia Cup is raising money for the Brilliant Breakfast initiative in aid of The Prince's Trust.

The challenge is not for the faint-hearted, with all 12 riders taking part in this year's race required to pass a rigorous fitness assessment in May which mirrored that of a professional jockey. The test included eight exercises made-up of a four-minute plank, leg raises, three-minute ball squats, and a Watt bike challenge, among others.

Olivia passed it with flying colours.

While the fitness assessment was a momentous achievement, she knows that the hard work has only just begun.

Riding regularly for racehorse trainer Eve Johnston Houghton near Didcot in Oxfordshire, recent weeks have proved tough.

Olivia added: ‘I have had a few wobbles with my strength, but each day I am learning so much about how much I can push my body. Riding a racehorse is a different ball game.

‘Quick reactions both mentally and physically are so important when you are travelling at 20 miles an hour on an animal that weighs over half a ton.

‘I know hundreds of thousands of people will be watching on Ladies Day at Glorious Goodwood, but in many ways, I don't think that will bother me having pursued a career in the arts world. Win, lose or draw, if I can inspire one person with MS to do the smallest thing in taking back control of their lives, that would be the biggest achievement for me.’