Harry Kane and his team kept the American side at bay to end the match with a 0 – 0 result, leaving fans unfazed at the Green Post pub in London Road

Watching the match with a large group of friends, local Jack Prangell said: ‘I’d say, USA – fair play. England, they played safe.’

One of the biggest cheers of the match came from a group of women as Jack Grealish took to the pitch in a late game substitution.

Fans in Portsmouth watching the World Cup, England Vs USA on Friday 25th November 2022 Pictured: Fans in Green Post, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth resident Paige Davey said: ‘We’re having a brilliant time.

‘It makes us feel whole as a country.’

Robyn Hilaire, daughter of Pompey legend Vincent Hilaire, was and said: ‘Rain or shine, we’d be here.’

Referring to her dad, who scored 25 goals for the Portsmouth squad, Robyn added: ‘He’s out in town. He will probably be giving his expert opinion - he’s an armchair pundit.’

Despite the high spirits, punters couldn’t escape the fact the atmosphere across the country failed to live up to past World Cup competitions.

Jack said: ‘No, it doesn’t feel like a World Cup.

‘Last world cup we were in the summer, it was stacked to the hills and beer was getting thrown everywhere.’

In the city centre, queuing to enter The Dockyard pub in Guildhall Walk, Drew MacGregegor was of the same opinion.

Shivering under the pitch-black November sky, 19-year-old student said: ‘You say World Cup I think summer beer garden with a crisp cold pint.

‘It doesn’t feel like a World Cup at all.’

But he remained confident that this would be England’s year.

‘It’s still coming home’, he added.

And potential pub customers are staying home, according to pub managers across the city, who report less trade than a usual big sporting event. Kirsty Forster, general manager at the Green Post, said: ‘It’s a bit busier but it’s more that it’s a mixed crowd. Usually more locals on a Friday night.

‘It wasn’t ideal that it’s on normal BBC coverage. So people would normally come to the pub, but they are staying at home to watch it.’