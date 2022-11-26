Harry Kane and his squad kept the American side at bay to end Friday night’s match with a 0–0 result in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Now the team are set to face the national team from Wales, which has entered every World Cup since 1950, but to date has only qualified for two finals tournaments, in 1958 – and this year’s event.

But Portsmouth residents expect the England side to give – and receive – no quarter as the two teams go head to head.

Fans in Portsmouth watching the World Cup, England Vs USA on Friday 25th November 2022 Fans in Green Post, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Speaking after the draw with the US in the Green Post pub in London Road, punter James Taylor said: ‘Wales will want to get one over England. After the USA match, I would say it will be 1–1.’

General manager Kirsty Forster added: ‘It will be a bit embarrassing if we lose. England versus Wales is a bit like Portsmouth versus Southampton.

However, acting assistant manager Danielle Antram was feeling so confident she is going to place her first football bet. She said: ‘We’re going to win 2 – 1.

‘I think it will be a tough game. I feel so confident I’m going to put some money on it – I have never been in a bookies for a football game before. I’m going to bet £5 on England winning.’

