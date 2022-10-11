Lukasz Kopania, four times over the drug limit and had also been drinking, plowed his Mini Cooper into a tree. Picture: Sussex police.

Lukasz Kopania’s own dash cam footage shows his erratic driving – swerving past pedestrians and weaving in the middle of the road.

The 40-year-old eventually ballooned a kerb and hit a tree.

He was found unconscious and pulled out of the wreckage by a member of the public.

Kopania lost control of his Mini Cooper in the early hours of February 20 in Needlesmakers, Chichester, after a night of revelry in a pub.

Despite being over the alcohol and drug driving limits, Kopania got behind the wheel and hurtled through the city centre.

The motor trade body repairer, of Collyer Avenue, Bognor, initially said he did not remember driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kopania has been disqualified from driving for one year. The court have ordered him to complete 40 hours of unpaid work and to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Picture: Sussex police.

After the crash, he woke up and was taken to hospital.

He gave blood samples five hours after the collision.

The samples show the chemical element for the breakdown of cocaine, called benzolecgonine, was at 212 microgrammes (mg) per litre of blood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The legal limit is 80mg of alcohol per litre of blood.

Kopania was over the limit for alcohol, testing positive for 115mg of alcohol per litre of blood, with 80mg being the limit.

He admitted to drink and drug driving above the specified legal limits at Worthing Magistrates Court.

Sussex police shared footage to raise awareness of the dangers of consuming alcohol and drugs before driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roads Policing Unit officer PC Steve Bucksey said: ‘Kopania stated throughout the investigation he could not remember driving.

‘Through a full and thorough investigation involving witness appeals, CCTV trawls and forensic investigation, we presented this to the court where Kopania, for the first time pled guilty.

‘Prior to colliding with a tree, Kopania put others in danger, swerving past innocent members of public as he drove through Chichester town centre.

‘He ballooned the bend in Needlemakers and hit a tree, causing a collision that left him unconscious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Kopania was then helped to get out of the wreckage by a member of the public who was thankfully on scene within seconds.

‘He was incredibly fortunate that he did not cause any serious harm to himself or anyone else that night.

‘Drink and drug-driving are among the main causes of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Despite Kopania initially claiming he was not the driver at the time, this investigation shows we are determined to remove drink and drug drivers from our roads and where possible, use our specialist and forensic capabilities.

‘We are pleased that a potentially dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.’