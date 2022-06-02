Nigel Hyde, founder of Bishop's Waltham charity Home Leone, has been made an MBE for his efforts helping the poor

Nigel Hyde, chief executive of Bishop’s Waltham-based charity Home Leone, has been made an MBE for his services to international charity work.

The charity, which Nigel founded in 2014, is battling to rid Sierra Leone of its slum communities and develop new communities for hundreds of people.

Devout Christian Nigel was named in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List, with the royal accolade recognising his remarkable commitment to supporting the poor.

Speaking of his MBE, Nigel said: ‘This is just such a fantastic honour. I am grateful to my wife Susan, and all who have helped along the way as the need is compelling.’

His humanitarian exploits started in 2004 when he set up the charity Mission Direct.

During his tenure, the charity enabled more than 3,000 volunteers to make a personal difference in the lives of the world’s poorest people throughout 14 countries.

Some of the shocking conditions people are forced to live in inside the slums of Freetown

Teams from the organisation rallied to build nearly 100 classrooms, more than 200 homes, and countless clinics, toilets and wells, thousands of lives are radically improved.

But it was during a visit to the slums in Freetown that inspired Nigel to set up a new organisation with a simple mission – move impoverished communities into new homes and out the slums.

He described the slums in Freetown as one of the ‘worst places on Earth’, with many properties in dangerous conditions.

In September 2015, devastating floods left thousands of slum dwellers homeless as their shacks were washed away.

Then, in December 2016 a fire in the centre of Freetown wiped out the hovels that more than 1,000 people called home.

Nigel’s work with Home Leone saw him mobilise an army of volunteers to help create a new settlement – Destiny Village – complete with 344 new properties.

So far, 250 former slum dwellers have been given a fresh start thanks to Nigel and his team.

Speaking of the slums, Nigel added: ‘If people were to live this way in Portsmouth it would soon receive the urgent attention it needs.