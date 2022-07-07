Pictured: George Turner with the Queen's Baton at Portsmouth Guildhall with Spinnaker Choir at the background Picture: Habibur Rahman

The baton relay kicked in October last year with the Queen placing a special message for the games in the baton itself, before it began its 294-day journey across the 72 nations of the Commonwealth.

Now it has arrived in Portsmouth, with inspirational heroes from across the area taking on the baton as it made its way through the city.

Arriving via hovercraft in Southsea, the baton made its way through Gunwharf Quays, the Historic Dockyard, the historic Charles Dickens ward, and the Guildhall Square before arriving in Southsea Common, which hosted Get Active events to put visitors in a sporting mood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured: Kerry Snuggs passing the Baton to Rosie McDonald opposite HMS Warrior in Portsmouth with the Royal Marine Band at the background Picture: Habibur Rahman

Baton-carriers said they were overcome with emotion to be part of the historic event.

Derrick Harris, from Chichester, completed part of his section through the city centre using a wheelchair, as he has a rare form of muscular dystrophy – but he was determined to hand on the baton after walking the final stretch.

Derrick Harris said: ‘It was very emotional for me. I wanted to walk the last 10 metres – I really wanted to do that. And it means a lot to me that I managed it.’

Taking on the baton in the heart of the city in Guildhall Square was George Turner, who was nominated to take on the honour of the relay due to his charitable work dedicated to his late wife.

George, a former Royal Navy fitness instructor, set up the charity Verity’s Gift to honour his wife, who died at the age of 33 from a subarachnoid haemorrhage in 2018.

The family’s story inspired a huge outpouring of support, raising more than £85,000 to fund a complete renovation of an Emsworth play area, which was used by Verity when she was a child and by her own daughter, Harriet.

George said: ‘I’m very proud – it’s an immense honour. It’s amazing to have the family here.

‘I don’t have tickets for the Commonwealth Games but I will definitely be watching it.’

Also taking part in the relay were Angie Osborne, James Dawson, Simon Tier, Henry Ainsley, Effie Blankston, Keith Graetz, and learning disability advocate Max Ross.

Angie said: ‘It’s great to see people coming out to support the relay – we don’t have things like this every day.’

Among those in the crowds supporting were Julie and Ray Norman from Portchester, who said they had come down to Gunwharf Quays to witness ‘history’.

Julie said: ‘We saw it start in Cornwall on the telly and decided to see if it was coming where we live.

‘It’s important to come out and support it.

‘I think we could host big international competitions here in Portsmouth. It’s about time we started doing things like that again as a city.’