Queen's Birthday Honours: Physics professor Jim Al-Khalili from Portsmouth to be made CBE
AN EMINENT physisist and broadcaster from Portsmouth is among those set to receieve an honour from the Queen.
Professor Jameel Al-Khalili, more commonly known as Jim Al-Khalili, will be made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire – a CBE – as part of the Queen’s birthday honours this year for services to science and public engagement in STEM.
Southsea resident and former student of the Priory School Prof Al-Khalili, 58, is a well-known professor of physics and professor of public engagement in science at the University of Surrey.
He is a also regular broadcaster and presenter of science programmes on BBC radio and television, and a frequent commentator about science in other British media.
And he has written several books about physics, and most recently a science fiction novel Sunfall.