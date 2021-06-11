Queen's Birthday Honours: Physics professor Jim Al-Khalili from Portsmouth to be made CBE

AN EMINENT physisist and broadcaster from Portsmouth is among those set to receieve an honour from the Queen.


Friday, 11th June 2021

Professor Jameel Al-Khalili, more commonly known as Jim Al-Khalili, will be made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire – a CBE – as part of the Queen’s birthday honours this year for services to science and public engagement in STEM.

Southsea resident and former student of the Priory School Prof Al-Khalili, 58, is a well-known professor of physics and professor of public engagement in science at the University of Surrey.

He is a also regular broadcaster and presenter of science programmes on BBC radio and television, and a frequent commentator about science in other British media.

Dr Jim Al-Khalili.

And he has written several books about physics, and most recently a science fiction novel Sunfall.

