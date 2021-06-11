Professor Jameel Al-Khalili, more commonly known as Jim Al-Khalili, will be made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire – a CBE – as part of the Queen’s birthday honours this year for services to science and public engagement in STEM.

Southsea resident and former student of the Priory School Prof Al-Khalili, 58, is a well-known professor of physics and professor of public engagement in science at the University of Surrey.

He is a also regular broadcaster and presenter of science programmes on BBC radio and television, and a frequent commentator about science in other British media.

Dr Jim Al-Khalili.

And he has written several books about physics, and most recently a science fiction novel Sunfall.

