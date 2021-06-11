Dr Anoop Chauhan, a professor of respiratory medicine and director of research at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust is a part of the Queen’s birthday honours this year.

The 57-year-old, who lives in Southampton, has headed clinical trials at the hospital for years but during the pandemic has focused on the treatment of coronavirus - including how to help patients in their recovery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Anoop Chauhan Picture: Courtesy of Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust

He said: ‘These trials are crucial in the fight against coronavirus, from knowing who needs to come into hospital to what treatment they need, and how to discharge them safely. We have also looked at how to manage people with long Covid.

‘Because of this we are in a much better place to manage Covid than we were a year ago.’

During his career at QA Hospital Dr Chauhan has also established a severe asthma specialist centre for the south and established the Mission model of treatment - which involves a specialist team running clinics at GP practices to identify patients with chronic respiratory conditions.

Over the years he has secured almost £10m in funding for research projects and has supported others in securing many millions more.

SEE ALSO: Meet the staff involved in vital Covid trials at QA Hospital

And one of his first acts in his role was to introduce the Research and Innovation Centre at the University of Portsmouth, which makes a profit of hundreds of thousands of pounds every year for the hospital trust.

Speaking about his award, Dr Chauhan added: ‘I was surprised and honoured to be on the Queen’s list - I was blown away.

‘Working in respiratory has been a challenge like never before over the past 12 months. It’s been like a white-knuckle ride.

‘The award is testament to the work of the whole team over the past year.

‘And over the years I am grateful to my colleagues who have helped me in my journey with research - the other doctors, the nurses and all the staff in the hospital - that will make a difference to patients and the community.’

Dr Chauhan lives with his wife and five children.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron