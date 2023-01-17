Queen's Green Canopy tree planting scheme to commemorate the platinum jubilee year is extended to March
A TREE planting scheme to celebrate and commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee has been extended.
As patron and the driving force behind the Queen’s Green Canopy, King Charles III wants to extend the initiative to include the whole of the tree planting season up to and including March 2023 in memoriam to honour her late majesty who died on September 8 last year.
The project has already resulted in more than 1m trees being planted during the season at the start of the Jubilee year.
The Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire, Nigel Atkinson said: ‘The extension of the Queen’s Green Canopy will build on all that has already been achieved and create a lasting tribute to her late majesty’s service to her country and her people.’
The interactive map showcasing the planting projects across the nation will also be kept live until the end of March 2023 giving people the opportunity to be part of this legacy.
For more information go to queensgreencanopy.org.