Some of the images included are from Hollam Close, Fareham, Magpie Close, Fareham, Dampier Close, Gosport, Weymouth Avenue, Gosport, Furzedown Crescent, Havant, Eastcliff Close, Lee-on-the-Solent, Oval Gardens, Gosport and Woodbury Avenue, Petersfield.
1. Platinum Jubilee 2022 Sunday celebrations from Fareham Gosport Havant and Petersfield
Residents in Hollam Close, Fareham, held a street party on Sunday June 5, to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Picture: Sarah Standing (050622-9643)
2. Platinum Jubilee 2022 Sunday celebrations from Fareham Gosport Havant and Petersfield
Residents in Magpie Close, Fareham, held a street party on Sunday, June 5, to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Pictured is: (middle) Stuart Reed (81) with his wife Irene Reed (79) and grandson Mitchell Rock (27).
Picture: Sarah Standing (050622-9604)
3. Platinum Jubilee 2022 Sunday celebrations from Fareham Gosport Havant and Petersfield
Residents in Magpie Close, Fareham, held a street party on Sunday, June 5, to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Picture: Sarah Standing (050622-9592)
4. Platinum Jubilee 2022 Sunday celebrations from Fareham Gosport Havant and Petersfield
Residents of Eastcliff Close, Lee-on-the-Solent, held a street party on Sunday, June 5, to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Pictured is: Cordell Batten (60) with Arthur the Jack Russell and Liz Roberts (63) wit Cavalier cross Ruby.
Picture: Sarah Standing (050622-9581)
