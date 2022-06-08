Residents in Hollam Close, Fareham, held a street party on Sunday June 5, to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Pictured is: Derek Kelson (65) with his 1950's Morris Minor he bought recently with the Jubilee in mind. Picture: Sarah Standing (050622-9657)

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: 26 images from Sunday in Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Petersfield

Do you feature in any of the events?

By Deborah Croker
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 4:55 am

Some of the images included are from Hollam Close, Fareham, Magpie Close, Fareham, Dampier Close, Gosport, Weymouth Avenue, Gosport, Furzedown Crescent, Havant, Eastcliff Close, Lee-on-the-Solent, Oval Gardens, Gosport and Woodbury Avenue, Petersfield.

Residents in Hollam Close, Fareham, held a street party on Sunday June 5, to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Sarah Standing (050622-9643)

Residents in Magpie Close, Fareham, held a street party on Sunday, June 5, to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Pictured is: (middle) Stuart Reed (81) with his wife Irene Reed (79) and grandson Mitchell Rock (27). Picture: Sarah Standing (050622-9604)

Residents in Magpie Close, Fareham, held a street party on Sunday, June 5, to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Sarah Standing (050622-9592)

Residents of Eastcliff Close, Lee-on-the-Solent, held a street party on Sunday, June 5, to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Pictured is: Cordell Batten (60) with Arthur the Jack Russell and Liz Roberts (63) wit Cavalier cross Ruby. Picture: Sarah Standing (050622-9581)

