Emergency services swarmed the centre of Portsmouth today after a “suspicious item” was found at a railway station.

British Transport Police were alerted about the unidentified item at 7.40am this morning. The stations was brought to a standstill, with trains being halted at Fratton.

A bomb disposal robot was deployed as a 100m cordon was set up around the station – blocking members of the public from venturing nearby.

Residents in nearby streets were evacuated by firefighters. The item was deemed “non suspicious” after the explosive detection unit was utilised, and the cordon is now being lifted.

Train disruption is expected to last until 5pm, according to South Western Railway. The News’ photographer Sam Stephenson took several photographs from the scene.

