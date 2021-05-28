Quiz: How well do you know Portsmouth's most famous landmarks?
SO you think you know Portsmouth well?
Friday, 28th May 2021, 5:44 pm
You know your Southsea from your North End. Maybe you know your dinlos from your mush. Perhaps you’ve memorised the celebrities who have called the city home over the years. But what do you know about the city’s landmarks. Think you know the Spinnaker Tower and Fratton Park inside out? Why not test your knowledge in our quiz here. It may take a few moments to load!
How did you do?
Let us know your score in the comments below!