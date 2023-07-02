Race for Life: 57 photos of Portsmouth runners putting their best foot forward around Southsea Common
Thousands of people put boots on the ground at Southsea Common earlier today as the Race for Life raised money for Cancer Research UK.
With 10km, 5km and 3km races all taking place, the event was accessible for runners and walkers of all abilities and ages.
A good time was clearly had by everyone, and for a very worthy cause indeed.
These are 57 of the best photos our photographer took today – and you may recognise some of the people he photographed.
