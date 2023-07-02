News you can trust since 1877
Race for Life: 57 photos of Portsmouth runners putting their best foot forward around Southsea Common

Thousands of people put boots on the ground at Southsea Common earlier today as the Race for Life raised money for Cancer Research UK.
By David George
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 17:41 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 17:45 BST

With 10km, 5km and 3km races all taking place, the event was accessible for runners and walkers of all abilities and ages.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth runners raise more than £45,000 for Cancer Research UK

A good time was clearly had by everyone, and for a very worthy cause indeed.

These are 57 of the best photos our photographer took today – and you may recognise some of the people he photographed.

Cancer Research UK Race for Life on Southsea Common. Picture Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

1. Race for Life 2023

Cancer Research UK Race for Life on Southsea Common. Picture Stuart Martin (220421-7042) Photo: Stuart Martin

Cancer Research UK Race for Life on Southsea Common. Picture Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

2. Race for Life 2023

Cancer Research UK Race for Life on Southsea Common. Picture Stuart Martin (220421-7042) Photo: Stuart Martin

Cancer Research UK Race for Life on Southsea Common. Parklands Strollers who have raised over £2800. Picture Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

3. Race for Life 2023

Cancer Research UK Race for Life on Southsea Common. Parklands Strollers who have raised over £2800. Picture Stuart Martin (220421-7042) Photo: Stuart Martin

Cancer Research UK Race for Life on Southsea Common. Picture Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

4. Race for Life 2023

Cancer Research UK Race for Life on Southsea Common. Picture Stuart Martin (220421-7042) Photo: Stuart Martin

