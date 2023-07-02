Over the course of this weekend, Southsea Common has played host to the Race for Life, an annual event raising money for Cancer Research UK, a charity that funds research into preventing, diagnosing and treating cancers.

On Saturday, an event was held for youngsters and the Pretty Muddy race saw everyone cross the finsh line caked in mud. On Sunday, the 10km, 5km and 3km runs took place, with entrants raising more than £46,000 by the start of the race.

From left, Christine Whittingham, 61, Tilly Phillips, 12 and Sophia Whittingham, 34, at the Race for Life in Southsea. Picture: David George

Everyone at the Race for Life was running for a good cause, with many directly inspired by friends and family members.

Megan Chapman, 57 from Horndean, ran in memory of her sister Kerry Christie, who died 12 years ago.

She said: ‘My sister died of breast cancer in 2011 when she was 49, and my mother and father both died of cancer as well. We’re all impacted by it, one way or another.

‘I did the Race for Life in 2009 and 2011, just a couple of weeks after she died. I’ve done it five or six times overall.

Megan Chapman, 57 from Horndean, was running in memory of her sister, Kerry Christie. Picture: David George

‘Yesterday I did a parkrun that was 5km but I’m very slow, but we always say it’s the turning up that counts.’

Mum and daughter duo Sue and Sally Hayler, from Chichester, also took part in the event.

Sue, 61, said: ‘It’s always a lot of fun and everyone is doing it for a good reason. We’re running for the multiple people we’ve lost over the years – everyone has had some experience with cancer during their lives.’

Meanwhile, three generations of a Portsmouth family were gearing up for the 10km race with Tilly Phillips, 12, Sophia Whittingham, 34 and Christine Whittingham, 61, all taking part together.

Matt Cunningham, 35 from Havant, gearing up for the Race for Life in Southsea. Picture: David George

‘We’ve not done any practice, we’ll just wing it,’ said Sophia.

Christine added: ‘We’re doing it in memory of my dad and my sister – but we will all be running or walking to the finish line together.

‘It’s the 30th anniversary of the Race for Life this year so we picked a good year to do it.’

Darci-Jo and Kim Turner did the 3km run in the Race for Life. Picture: David George

Solo runner Matt Cunningham, 35 from Havant, has been on a bit of a fundraising marathon this year.

He said: ‘This is my second Race for Life – I did the 10km last year but am just doing the 5km this year.

‘There’s not one particular person I’m running for, but I know I’m getting older so have signed up to as many events as possible.

‘I just finished a 22-mile swim and am doing the Great South Run later this year.’

This year, Kim and Darci-Jo Turner were taking part in the Race for Life for the first time, doing the 3km run.

Kim, 39, said: ‘I lost my dad to cancer in 2018 and last year Darci-Jo’s grandad passed away as well. It’s horrible, and it never goes away.

‘But every little helps so I’m glad we’re doing this – my dad is with me in my ring and Shane is in my necklace, so they’re coming with us too.