The decision was made as organisers became concerned for people’s safety due to the heavy rain and high winds hitting Portsmouth this morning.

Race signs have been blown away, and the rain has made the ground unsafe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday's Pretty Muddy Race for Life event. Picture: Keith Woodland (301021-371)

Elisa Mitchell, media liaison for Race for Life, said: ‘We’d like to apologise to everybody for the short notice.

‘The winds have been picking up to the point where our signage won’t even stay in the ground.

‘This isn’t a decision we would take lightly - we’re really sad that it won’t be able to go ahead.’

The events have been postponed to summer 2022.

Elisa added that participants can call the Race for Life customer services number to hold their place from this year’s event until next year.

Call 0300 123 0770.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron