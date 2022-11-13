Rallies and marches are not working so we will continue civil resistance, Just Stop Oil activist says at Portsmouth Cop27 protest
JUST Stop Oil activists at a Cop27 protest in Guildhall Square have said the event and similar rallies ‘don’t work’ – as activists say they have no choice but to engage in more active civil resistance.
It comes as hundreds of members of the group have been arrested during protests across the year, including two Portsmouth residents.
Despite the legal ramifications, Just Stop Oil remains committed to direct action to draw attention to the inaction of the government in tackling climate change, according to activist George Hibberd.
The 29 from Chichester said: ‘I would love for protests and rallies like this to work. The reality is that we have been having protests like this for years and I know people here who have been doing this for decades. And the emissions have only ever gone up.
‘In back in April, Just Stop Oil targeted oil terminals. But our demands weren’t met.
‘We’re getting to the point where people have to engage in civil resistance.’