Just Stop Oil activists at a Cop27 protest have vowed to continue taking direct action as marches and rallies 'don't work'.

It comes as hundreds of members of the group have been arrested during protests across the year, including two Portsmouth residents.

Despite the legal ramifications, Just Stop Oil remains committed to direct action to draw attention to the inaction of the government in tackling climate change, according to activist George Hibberd.

The 29 from Chichester said: ‘I would love for protests and rallies like this to work. The reality is that we have been having protests like this for years and I know people here who have been doing this for decades. And the emissions have only ever gone up.

‘In back in April, Just Stop Oil targeted oil terminals. But our demands weren’t met.