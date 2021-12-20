Rare 17th century gold coin fetches over £7,000 at Portsmouth auctioneers

The stunning Charles 11 two guinea coin, dated 1678, sold for £7,200 at the Nesbit collectables sale last week, excluding buyer’s premium.

That was towards the top end of its £5,000 to £8,000 estimate.

Auctioneer John Cameron said: ‘It’s been a decent year for coins for us. We are trying to further enhance our reputation for coins, postcards and stamps and had a super collection of coins from Hayling Island earlier in the year which attracted considerable interest from home and abroad.

‘That included some rare gold coins but the £7,200 paid for the two guinea was the highest sum for one coin this year. The previous highest was £2,400 for a gold Henry VIII crown of the double rose (1526-44), excluding buyer’s premium.’

The coin was a second bust (head) Charles 11 example and graded in good condition.

Other coins which sold at Nesbits on December 15 included two gold Celtic staters which sold for £380 (estimate £250 to £350) and £460 (estimate £300 to £400) and a mid-18th century Venetian gold ducat, which went for £270 (estimate £200 to £300).

