Rare 17th century gold coin fetches over £7,000 at Portsmouth auctioneers

A RARE 17th century gold coin fetched over £7,000 – the highest price for a single coin at Portsmouth auctioneers Nesbits in 2021.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 20th December 2021, 8:30 pm

The stunning Charles 11 two guinea coin, dated 1678, sold for £7,200 at the Nesbit collectables sale last week, excluding buyer’s premium.

Read More

Read More
People warned by Boris Johnson to expect new controls to curb spread of Omicron ...

That was towards the top end of its £5,000 to £8,000 estimate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The stunning Charles 11 two guinea coin, dated 1678, sold for £7,200 at the Nesbit collectables. Pic Nesbit

Auctioneer John Cameron said: ‘It’s been a decent year for coins for us. We are trying to further enhance our reputation for coins, postcards and stamps and had a super collection of coins from Hayling Island earlier in the year which attracted considerable interest from home and abroad.

‘That included some rare gold coins but the £7,200 paid for the two guinea was the highest sum for one coin this year. The previous highest was £2,400 for a gold Henry VIII crown of the double rose (1526-44), excluding buyer’s premium.’

The coin was a second bust (head) Charles 11 example and graded in good condition.

SEE ALSO: Paralympic hero praises new gym

Other coins which sold at Nesbits on December 15 included two gold Celtic staters which sold for £380 (estimate £250 to £350) and £460 (estimate £300 to £400) and a mid-18th century Venetian gold ducat, which went for £270 (estimate £200 to £300).

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

PortsmouthHayling IslandHenry VIIICeltic