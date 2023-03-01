Havant Borough Councillors have paid tribute to former councillor Ray Bolton, who recently died.

First elected in 2002 as a member of St Faith’s ward, Mr Bolton held the role for 12 years in addition to representing Emsworth and St Faith’s on Hampshire County Council from 2009 to 2021.

After retiring from IBM, Mr Bolton took the opportunity to become a councillor while being active in the local residents’ association and Havant Conservative Association.

Ray Bolton at the Havant local elections in 2011 Picture: Malcolm Wells (111647-3437)

He was known to work tenaciously to preserve services in his ward and recently, along with his fellow ward councillors Richard Kennet and Lulu Bowerman, he retained Emsworth library by moving it to the community centre, a lasting legacy.

During his time as councillor, he was chairman of the planning committee and environment and community committee which he undertook with ‘considerable attention and quiet dignity’.

Councillor Alex Rennie, leader of the council said: ‘Ray was a hard-working councillor – he was someone who always championed the community and was often seen riding his bike around Emsworth.

‘He was well-liked by everyone who knew him and will be sadly missed.’

Cllr Lulu Bowerman, cabinet lead for commercial, added: ‘Ray was a real gentleman and was liked by all who knew him. He was a councillor for many years and was well respected for his integrity.

‘Ray was a solid, reliable, clear-thinking man who was always kind and thoughtful. He was an old-fashioned gentleman who encouraged me to stand as a ward and county councillor and I did indeed follow in his footsteps.

‘Thank you Ray, for your legacy and example of a hard-working councillor. You will be much missed by everyone who knew you.

‘Our thoughts are with his wife Pat, and his family and friends at this very sad time.’

Mr Bolton was also interested in road safety, working to make roads in Emsworth safer and paying for school road safety sessions for teenage drivers with a council grant.

