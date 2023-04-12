News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
22 minutes ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
1 hour ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
1 hour ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
1 hour ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
2 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change

Ray Shulman, co-founder of Gentle Giant and band member of Simon Dupree and the Big Sound, has died age 73

Ray Shulman, a talented musician and producer from Portsmouth who was a band member of Simon Dupree and The Big Sound, has died.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:07 BST- 2 min read
From left, Phil Shulman, Derek Shulman Tony Ransley, Kerry Minnear, Ray ShulmanFrom left, Phil Shulman, Derek Shulman Tony Ransley, Kerry Minnear, Ray Shulman
From left, Phil Shulman, Derek Shulman Tony Ransley, Kerry Minnear, Ray Shulman

Born in Portsmouth in 1949, Ray and his brothers Philip and Derek found their success in music when they formed a band, which was orginally known as The Howling Wolves before becomming Simon Dupree and The Big Sound.

Raised in a musical family, with his dad a trumphet player in a jazz band, Ray was exposed the power of music and he soon took after his dad by learning the trumphet and he went on to learn the violin and the guitar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simon Dupree and The Big Sound began in the 1960’s and his brother Derek convinced him to join the band which evolved into the cult prog-rock band Gentle Giant.

Most Popular

He stayed in Gentle Giant from the very first performance to the last tour in 1980. After his career as a band member he became a music producer where he worked alongside famous musicians and bands including The Sundays and The Sugarcubes who brought Bjork to the spotlight.

SEE ALSO: Water returns to Gosport and Stubbington homes as Portmouth Water resolves pressure control issue

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paying tribute to his brother, Derek Shulman wrote in a statement: ‘I am deeply saddened to announce that my younger brother and my best friend Ray Shulman passed away on March 30th at his home in London. I was with him until the end as he bravely battled a long illness. At least I know he is now at peace. Ray really was a genius in so many ways. He was such a kind and caring soul. He was an incredible composer, musician, music producer and tech wizard. He was a true artist and preferred to stay in the background and let his body of work speak for him rather than talk about himself.’

Not only did he venture into the world of music producing but he also created music for video games Privateer 2: The Darkening and Azrael's Tear.

Brothers (left to right) Phil, Ray and Derek Shulman.Brothers (left to right) Phil, Ray and Derek Shulman.
Brothers (left to right) Phil, Ray and Derek Shulman.

Derek added: ‘He will be deeply missed by the music community as a whole. More importantly, I will miss him as my brother and truly my best friend. He leaves behind his wife Barbara Tanner & his older brother Philip.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Members of the band Simon Dupree and The Big Sound all together.Members of the band Simon Dupree and The Big Sound all together.
Members of the band Simon Dupree and The Big Sound all together.
Related topics:Portsmouth