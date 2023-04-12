From left, Phil Shulman, Derek Shulman Tony Ransley, Kerry Minnear, Ray Shulman

Born in Portsmouth in 1949, Ray and his brothers Philip and Derek found their success in music when they formed a band, which was orginally known as The Howling Wolves before becomming Simon Dupree and The Big Sound.

Raised in a musical family, with his dad a trumphet player in a jazz band, Ray was exposed the power of music and he soon took after his dad by learning the trumphet and he went on to learn the violin and the guitar.

Simon Dupree and The Big Sound began in the 1960’s and his brother Derek convinced him to join the band which evolved into the cult prog-rock band Gentle Giant.

He stayed in Gentle Giant from the very first performance to the last tour in 1980. After his career as a band member he became a music producer where he worked alongside famous musicians and bands including The Sundays and The Sugarcubes who brought Bjork to the spotlight.

Paying tribute to his brother, Derek Shulman wrote in a statement: ‘I am deeply saddened to announce that my younger brother and my best friend Ray Shulman passed away on March 30th at his home in London. I was with him until the end as he bravely battled a long illness. At least I know he is now at peace. Ray really was a genius in so many ways. He was such a kind and caring soul. He was an incredible composer, musician, music producer and tech wizard. He was a true artist and preferred to stay in the background and let his body of work speak for him rather than talk about himself.’

Not only did he venture into the world of music producing but he also created music for video games Privateer 2: The Darkening and Azrael's Tear.

Brothers (left to right) Phil, Ray and Derek Shulman.

Derek added: ‘He will be deeply missed by the music community as a whole. More importantly, I will miss him as my brother and truly my best friend. He leaves behind his wife Barbara Tanner & his older brother Philip.’

