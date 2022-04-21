MP Chris Byrant was praised by readers of the News for his speech on ethics and standards in public life. Picture: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

The News asked for readers’ opinions as MPs voted on whether to launch an investigation into whether the prime minister Boris Johnson lied to parliament over parties held in Downing Street during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Dozens of people responded on Facebook, with several echoing the sentiment of one user, who said: ‘Fed up with (it) - did he have a party sort out real things that matter.’

Another user said the attention on the PM’s conduct had ‘gone on too long’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They added: ‘I am more worried about cost of living rate and the possibility of WW3 at this moment in time.

‘Boris is a idiot but people need to be careful what they wish for to replace him.

‘I don't like or trust any of the other MP's sitting on the fences right now.’

But trust in the PM was important and underpinned his efforts to tackle issues more directly felt by residents, according to another user, who praised MP Chris Bryant’s speech on ethics and standards in public life.

She said: ‘When the PM comes to the House to tell us we’ll need to be further confined through the cost of living crisis or intervention in Ukraine, we need a leader of the utmost probity and who will carry the country with him. So this - and the national and international issues - are not either/or. They both matter.