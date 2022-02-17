Copnor couple Chloe Brooks and Harry Day were joined by family and friends at The Spice Island Inn in Old Portsmouth to watch the landmark reveal whether their baby was a boy or a girl.

Spinnaker Tower flashed pink and blue but the big reveal confused the couple as the tower lingered on blue illuminations to imply that a boy was on the way- which was Harry's slight preference.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Day, 24, and Chloe Brooks, 33, celebrating Spinnaker Tower revealing the gender of their baby girl. Picture: Emma Terraciano

However, the light then suddenly switched to pink to confirm that the baby was in fact a girl.

The couple have been offered a refund and a a complimentary trip to the top of the tower, according to Chloe.

The reveal provoked a strong reaction from readers of The News as more than 130,000 viewers tuned in to watch the livestream on Friday night.

More than 200 comments have been made on a recent Facebook post about Spinnaker Tower's apology after the light show caused confusion.

A few readers were still bemused by the event.

Ollie Oakley said: 'So is it a boy or a girl?'

Eleanor Ball added: 'I'm still confused, was it a boy or a girl?'

Another reader argued that it doesn't matter what gender the baby is.

Jennifer Lawson stated: 'Don't matter long as mother and baby are healthy' whilst Melissa Johnson referred to the gender reveal as 'tacky'.

SEE ALSO: Gender reveal has Portsmouth landmark Spinnaker Tower flash pink and blue as part of triple surprise for Copnor mum

Melissa added: 'What is it with these tacky gender reveals? Do we have to copy everything the Americans come up with?'

Other readers offered their congratulations to the couple, who also got engaged on the night.

Becky Ladyluck Taylor said: 'Congratulations to you both you have a new baby on the way and a wedding to plan. Wishing you all the happiness to you all.'

Bianca Louise added: ‘Don’t understand the mean comments where is the need. Lovely idea, congratulations to you both.’

The team at Spinnaker Tower has refunded the £150 fee for the gender reveal and apologised to the family over the 'terrible' conclusion, according to Chloe.

A spokesman from Spinnaker Tower said: '‘There was no glitch, nor mix up with our lighting system and they worked as they were supposed to.

‘In light of the concerns that were raised during this we’re now working closely with the creators of the lighting company to look into perhaps changing it for the future.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron