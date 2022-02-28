8 most desirable areas to live in Portsmouth - according to our readers

It’s the UK’s only island city and boasts remarkable history, property and people.

From Southsea to Hilsea, Paulsgrove and Wymering, readers of The News have voted for the Portsmouth areas they would most love to live in.

We’ve broken down the most desired suggestions below from eighth place to first – our overall winner.

1. Sixth place - one of the Solent forts: While not technically a ward or district, readers voted the Solent forts among their most desirable local areas to live. Pictured is Spitbank Fort. Picture: Daniel Cowdrey Sixth place - one of the Solent forts: While not technically a ward or district, readers voted the Solent forts among their most desirable local areas to live. Pictured is Spitbank Fort. Picture: Daniel Cowdrey Photo: Daniel Cowdrey Photo Sales

2. Seventh place - Wymering: Readers said Wymering was their sixth-most desirable place to live in the Portsmouth area. Some of its hilliest parts offer great views of the city. Seventh place - Wymering: Readers said Wymering was their sixth-most desirable place to live in the Portsmouth area. Some of its hilliest parts offer great views of the city. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3. Fifth place - Paulsgrove. Our readers said the Paulsgrove area gets an unfairly bad rep. Votes made it fifth on our list. Pictured is part of the Paulsgrove Chalk Pit. Fifth place - Paulsgrove. Our readers said the Paulsgrove area gets an unfairly bad rep. Votes made it fifth on our list. Pictured is part of the Paulsgrove Chalk Pit. Photo: Basher Eyre/Geograph (labelled for reuse) Photo Sales

4. Second place - Southsea. Famed for its beach, Southsea is our readers second most-desired Portsmouth location. Second place - Southsea. Famed for its beach, Southsea is our readers second most-desired Portsmouth location. Photo: Byron Melton Photo Sales