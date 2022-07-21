Ready to Rock School supports Enable Ability in Hayling Island charity gig

Enable Ability was the chosen charity for the Ready to Rock School summer gig which took place on July 17.

The event, which took place at the Eastoke Plaza, saw six hours of performances from people within the music school, including some as young as nine years old.

Ready to Rock School, which is run by vocalist Mark Thompson-Smith B.E.M, offers children and adults lessons in guitar, bass, drums and vocals.

Ready to Rock School host charity event and chose Enable Ability as their charity to support this year. Photographed is Hollie Sherred (Left) and Mark Thompson-Smith B.E.M (Right)

Hollie Sherred, Enable Ability’s partnerships and events officer, said: ‘Not really knowing what to expect from Ready to Rock School, I was completely blown away with the talent the group had to offer.’

Throughout the performance, tutors and students of the school performed songs from Green Day, Kings of Leon, Blur, Royal Blood and Foo Fighters.

Enable Ability’s Hampshire Youth Project members attended the gig, whilst also asking for donations from the large audience that turned up to show support.

The charity also received a £100 donation from M.A.D Inclusion Discos, which helped lift the amount of money raised throughout the day to £651.06.

The money raised will go towards the charity’s 15 specialist services for children and adults who have disabilities in Portsmouth and south-east Hampshire.

Hollie added: ‘It was clear that everyone who went to watch had an amazing day. We are truly grateful that we were the lucky charity to benefit from this fabulous event. It raised such a wonderful amount.’