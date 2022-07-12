The 10,000ft leap of faith was completed by Molly Gallagher, Charlotte Bleach, Michelle Morgan, Harriet Goddard and Claire Anderson, who all work for Enable Ability and support people with special needs and their families.

The charity, which has been operating since 1950, has over 500 people that use the service, alongside their families. The fundraiser will ensure that the invaluable support can be continued.

Donations are still trickling, but so far the total raised by the fearless women stands at £1,732.68.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire landing safely

Harriet Goddard, Enable Ability deputy team leader, said: ‘It was absolutely breath-taking and the views were incredible. Think we are all in agreement to do 15,000ft next time.’

Claire Anderson, Enable Ability team leader, said: ‘The whole experience was amazing, word’s can’t even describe. Knowing we’ve raised money for our fantastic services is what really made the day special.’

The day was up in the air as the ladies’ original time slot of 11am had to be rescheduled due to increasingly high winds, but after a five-hour wait, they finished what they started.

The team after completing the skydive

Hollie, partnerships and events officer from Enable Ability, who went along to capture aspects of the day, said: ‘Watching from below, it was such a spectacular and exciting sight to see everyone safely parachuting to the ground. We all had such a great time.’

The women are already talking about what they might want to do for the next fundraiser and are excited to continue to raise money for the charity.

Claire during her parachute fall