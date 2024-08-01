Recognise these lost Portsmouth cinemas? See how many you can remember

By Kelly Brown
Published 14th Jun 2019, 17:12 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 11:56 BST
Cinephiles have to make do with just a handful of movie theatres in Portsmouth this days.

But over the years there have been a number of beloved cinemas across the city from Cosham all the way to Southsea.

Here are pictures of 17 of the ones we have loved and lost over the years. How many do you remember?

This cinema opened in the 1930s in Highland Road, Southsea. It was re-named the Salon Cinema in the 1970s and closed down in the 1980s. It was demolished and is now a sports-field.

1. Odeon Southsea

This cinema opened in the 1930s in Highland Road, Southsea. It was re-named the Salon Cinema in the 1970s and closed down in the 1980s. It was demolished and is now a sports-field.

Located in Albert Road, Southsea, this cinema went by many names over the years. Including Apollo and Essoldo. It closed down in the 1970s and was demolished in the 1980s.

2. Apollo Cinema

Located in Albert Road, Southsea, this cinema went by many names over the years. Including Apollo and Essoldo. It closed down in the 1970s and was demolished in the 1980s.

Once located on Commercial Road, the ABC Cinema entertained moviegoers for decades but shut down at the turn of the millenium. It was opened as the Savoy in the 1930s.

3. ABC Cinema

Once located on Commercial Road, the ABC Cinema entertained moviegoers for decades but shut down at the turn of the millenium. It was opened as the Savoy in the 1930s.

This cinema could be found in Fratton Road in past years. It dates back to the 1910s and entertained movie-goers until it closed in the 1970s. It has been demolished and a block of flats have been built on the site.

4. Rex Cinema

This cinema could be found in Fratton Road in past years. It dates back to the 1910s and entertained movie-goers until it closed in the 1970s. It has been demolished and a block of flats have been built on the site.

