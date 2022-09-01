Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The famous RAF jets will be heading to Bournemouth Air Festival, but will be visible in parts of the county before they arrive in Dorset.

Military Airshows have confirmed the routes and timings for the always busy planes.

Red Arrows performing a flypast at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022. Pic S Robards SR2206232.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to the festival to see them.

The Red Arrows will be in Bournemouth from today until Sunday, and can be spotted in the Hampshire skies at certain times.

They will set off from RAF Scampton, in Lincolnshire, at 1.26pm, before arriving in the county, south east of Sutton Scotney, at 1.57pm.

The jets can also be seen in the vicinity of Mottisfont at 1.58pm, and will reach Bournemouth at 2.02pm.

Tomorrow, the Red Arrows can be seen in south west of Lymington at 4.52pm, and will be over Lyndhurst, in the New Forest, at 4.54pm.

The acrobatics team will be primarily in Dorset on Saturday.