Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, the RAF planes will be performing a flypast over Cromer Carnival, but will soon be heading south.

A calendar published by Military Airshows state that the aircrafts will be travelling from RAF Odiham to Eastbourne tomorrow.

Red Arrows performing a flypast at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022. Pic S Robards SR2206232.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are set to attend the Eastbourne International Airshow.

Timings may change due to the weather, but the jets will be over Odiham at 1.02pm, and 4.18pm tomorrow.

The pilots will then plot a course across the county and the East Sussex border, flying over the south of Alton (4.20pm), south-east of Petersfield (4.22pm), and Fittleworth (4.24pm).

Continuing their course, the Red Arrows will be in the skies over Burgess Hill (4,27pm) and Alfriston (4.29pm), before performing over Eastbourne from 4.30pm to 4.56pm.

SEE ALSO: Historic Hampshire pub the Hunters Inn in Swanmore to reopen this week after three years

The next chance residents in Hampshire will get to see them that day will be in the vicinity of Haslemere (5.05pm), before flying over Bordon (5.07pm) and Odiham (5.08pm).

The RAF planes will be performing in Eastbourne on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

They will be soaring in the skies once again on Friday for RAF Odiham Families Day – an annual event held for military personnel and their families.