Red Arrows perform daring moves above Hampshire skies - when

Red Arrows perform daring moves above Hampshire skies
The Red Arrows have been performing their daredevil moves above the Hampshire skies today (Sunday) as part of Isle of Wight Armed Forces Day.
The display, which took place over Ryde Esplanade, was to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. The Red Arrows started at St Catherine’s Point at 11.28am and then onto Shanklin just a minute later.
The Red Arrows then moved east towards Cowes at 11.50am before travelling back to Bournemouth.
The Red Arrows were in Portsmouth earlier this month for Armed Forces Day.
