Red Arrows put on stunning display at Southsea Common for Armed Forces Day

By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Jun 2024, 21:35 BST
The Red Arrows put on a stunning display at Southsea Common for Armed Forces Day today (Saturday) in front of a large crowd.

The daredevils performed an array of jaw-dropping moves to thrill onlookers.

There were also military parades, live music and displays throughout the day as well as lots of stalls and entertainment. A Royal Navy parachute drop was another highlight of this fantastic event.

See pictures below of the Red Arrows display from the event:

Red Arrows. Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-53)

