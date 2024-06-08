Red Arrows put on stunning display at Southsea Common for Armed Forces Day

The daredevils performed an array of jaw-dropping moves to thrill onlookers.
There were also military parades, live music and displays throughout the day as well as lots of stalls and entertainment. A Royal Navy parachute drop was another highlight of this fantastic event.
See pictures below of the Red Arrows display from the event:
1. Red Arrows. Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day, Southsea Common
Red Arrows. Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-53) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
2. Red Arrows. Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day
Red Arrows. Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-57) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
3. Red Arrows. Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day
Red Arrows. Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-55) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
4. Red Arrows. Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day
Red Arrows. Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-52) Photo: Chris Moorhouse