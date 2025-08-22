Red Arrows set to fly over Hampshire this weekend - here's where and when

The iconic Red Arrows are set to fly over Hampshire this weekend.

The Red Arrows. Photo: Jon Rigby

The daredevil flying squad will be seen over Gosport on Saturday as they fly from Exeter Airport to the RAF Mildenhall base.

The Royal Air Force crew will head overseas from Studland towards Freshwater on the Isle of Wight at 10.52am.

The planes will then pass over the Isle of Wight before locals in Gosport can see the aerobatics team about 10.58am. They will then fly over Chichester towards RAF Mildenhall.