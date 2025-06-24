Red Arrows to fly over Hampshire this weekend - here's when
The Red Arrows will be flying over Hampshire this weekend as part of an air show.
The daredevils will be performing at the Isle of Wight Armed Forces day on Sunday.
People on the mainland are likely to be able to catch a glimpse of the display team, though, which is due to make its flypast in Ryde at around 11.45am.
The Red Arrows often launch from Bournemouth Airport for events in the south. The Arrows are now in their 60th display season, with several other appearances lined up across the UK this coming weekend.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.