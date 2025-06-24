Red Arrows to fly over Hampshire this weekend - here's when

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Jun 2025, 10:57 BST
The Red Arrows will be flying over Hampshire this weekend as part of an air show.

The Red Arrows placeholder image
The Red Arrows | Getty

The daredevils will be performing at the Isle of Wight Armed Forces day on Sunday.

People on the mainland are likely to be able to catch a glimpse of the display team, though, which is due to make its flypast in Ryde at around 11.45am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Red Arrows often launch from Bournemouth Airport for events in the south. The Arrows are now in their 60th display season, with several other appearances lined up across the UK this coming weekend.

Related topics:Hampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice