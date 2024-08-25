The rock band put on a superb set in front of a packed crowd. See our pictures of their performance:
1. Red Rum Club at Victorious
Pictured - Red Rum ClubPhotos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
2. Red Rum Club at Victorious
Red Rum Club drew a huge crowd on Sunday afternoon and dazzled them with their performance.Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
3. Red Rum Club at Victorious
Pictured - Red Rum ClubPhotos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
4. Red Rum Club at Victorious
Red Rum Club drew a huge crowd on Sunday afternoon and dazzled them with their performance.Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.