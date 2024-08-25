Red Rum Club delights the Victorious crowd with their fabulous performance on the Common Stage

By Kelly Brown
Published 25th Aug 2024, 17:25 BST
Victorious was rocking thanks to a fabulous performance by the Red Rum Club on the Common Stage this afternoon (Sunday, August 25).

The rock band put on a superb set in front of a packed crowd. See our pictures of their performance:

Pictured - Red Rum ClubPhotos by Alex Shute

1. Red Rum Club at Victorious

Red Rum Club drew a huge crowd on Sunday afternoon and dazzled them with their performance.Photos by Alex Shute

2. Red Rum Club at Victorious

Pictured - Red Rum ClubPhotos by Alex Shute

3. Red Rum Club at Victorious

Red Rum Club drew a huge crowd on Sunday afternoon and dazzled them with their performance.Photos by Alex Shute

4. Red Rum Club at Victorious

