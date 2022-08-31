Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting tomorrow, the relics of St Bernadette will journey on pilgrimage to churches and cathedrals in England, Scotland and Wales for the first time.

Bernadette’s relics are contained in a large case in Lourdes, France.

Relics from Lourdes will come to St John’s Cathedral in Portsmouth on the third visit of the tour on September 8 after being transported to Westminster Cathedral, the Bishopric of the Forces and the Cathedral Church of St Michael & St George in Aldershot.

Saint Bernadette of Lourdes relics are to visit Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saint Bernadette Soubirous was the firstborn daughter of a miller from Lourdes.

It has been said she experienced 18 apparitions of a ‘young lady’ in 1858 who asked for a chapel to be built at the nearby cave-grotto at Massabielle.

In 1862, Soubirous's reports were declared ‘worthy of belief’ and the apparition became known as ‘Our Lady of Lourdes’.

Saint Bernadette.

Despite being rigorously interviewed by officials of both the Catholic Church and the French government, she stuck to her story and in 1933, Pope Pius XI, declared Soubirous a saint of the Catholic Church.

The Marian shrine at Lourdes went on to become a major pilgrimage site.

During September and October, Bernadette’s relics will tour more than 20 churches and cathedrals to offer an important opportunity for those who may not have been able to travel on pilgrimage.

Bishop Philip Egan of the Catholic Diocese of Portsmouth said: ‘We’re delighted that the blessed relics of Saint Bernadette of Lourdes will be hosted at our very own St John’s Cathedral, Portsmouth enabling thousands of local people from across our Diocese to experience the special gifts and pleasures of Lourdes that this amazing opportunity brings.

‘We have a full programme planned to cover the 24 hours from when the relics arrive on Thursday 8th September at 0930, until they leave us at 10am on the 9th September to include a mass for the anointing of the sick, vespers and a torchlight procession in the presence of local dignitaries, the rosary and veneration and an all-night vigil.’

Thousands of people are expected to visit the relics locally.