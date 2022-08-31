Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisation, in which victims of chronic pain provide each other with support, has received funding from the People’s Health Trust which will cover the day-to-day expenses for two years.

Brenda Hadfield, founder of Partners Through Pain, said: ‘I applied to the People’s Health Trust for a grant to take our group to see a London show to lift morale.

‘They had to bend to us because we are the smallest group they have given money to.’

Caroline Dinenage is joining Partners Through Pain meeting to celebrate a grant that has been obtained from Peoples Health Trust to support the group. Pictured: Caroline Dinenage and Partners Through Pain members at Christ Church, Gosport on Wednesday 31st August 2022

Brenda, who not only founded the Gosport organisation but also the Fareham group, dedicated hours to fill in over 25 forms to apply for the funding.

The group meets once a month at Christ Church, Gosport, where they have speakers, organise lunches and talk about personal experiences.

Caroline Dinenage MP said: ‘First of all congratulations. I have been on a personal mission to get these organisations to give more money to Gosport so I am so thankful.

‘I just wanted to be here to thank you for everything you do to support each other. You all face different challenges and face day-to-day obstacles that I couldn’t even imagine.’

Caroline Dinenage is joining Partners Through Pain meeting to celebrate a grant that has been obtained from Peoples Health Trust to support the group. Pictured: Caroline Dinenage and Partners Through Pain committee members, Julie Bell, Andy Faulkner, Lisa Brzezinski, Brenda Hadfield and Erica Dawtrey at Christ Church, Gosport on Wednesday 31st August 2022

Bill Shearer, a navy veteran, has recently joined the group and has said that his experience has been nothing but good.

He said: ‘Everyone gets on well together.

‘The group has helped a lot of people over the years.’

The funding that the group has received is enabling them to go to London to see Les Miserables on September 28, where everything is organised to suit their needs.

Wendy Hunt, one of the group members, who lives on her own said: ‘We don’t judge. If I was sitting here in absolute pain, no one judges you because everyone knows what it is like.’

She said that she has formed friendships through the group, which has been a lifeline to many who attend.

Ms Dinenage added: ‘Gosport is like a village within a town because it has such a sense of community.’