The city of Portsmouth united to honour the sacrifices of fallen military personnel on Remembrance Sunday.

Members of the armed forces stood shoulder to shoulder with veterans and civilians in Guildhall Square - with crowds wearing their poppies with pride. Wreaths were laid at the cenotaph, marking those who lost their lives in the First World War and other conflicts.

Allen Parton, who served in the Royal Navy and was injured in the Gulf War in 1991, told The News: “For me, remembrance day comes down to that two minute silence. The first minute to remember those who are injured and disabled, and the second minute for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“When I’m here and having that moment of reflection, and looking out and seeing a sea of people supporting and making that effort, it’s truly humbling. That moment means everything. I’ve just been amazed to see the level of support of those wearing their poppies with pride. People have been kind and generous towards the cause.”

Members of the Royal Navy, Army, RAF, Sea Cadets, veterans and youth groups all marched into Guildhall Square. Residents packed the square and clapped the parade as it aligned into formation. They entered in time with music from the Royal Marines Band Service. Silence fell upon the square ahead of the first song and set of hymns.

The service was led by the Dean of the Anglican Cathedral the Very Reverend Dr Anthony Cane, the Dean of St John’s Catholic Cathedral, Canon James McAuley and Reverend Canon Bob White, chaplain to the local branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL). The Buglers sounded The Last Post, with the two minutes’ silence being universally adhered to. Further songs were sung, with Tony Cooper, President of Portsmouth Southsea Synagogue, and Liakoth Ali, of the Portsmouth Muslim Academy - among others - giving readings.

Prayers were recited by the chaplains before a reading of In Flanders Fields, with further readings proceeding before The National Anthem. Wreaths were laid at the memorials, with the crowds clapping the parade as they departed.

The annual parade at the Southsea Naval War Memorial took place earlier on Sunday. Sailors marched from HMNB Portsmouth to the monument, later laying remembrance wreaths honouring those who died at sea. Clive Sutton, 75, of Stamshaw, was a standard bearer at both parades. Speaking about the memorial parade, the Falklands War veteran said: “I get upset because it’s a symbol of bereavement, but I love doing it.

“It’s a lovely memorial and I do get upset thinking of all those who lost their lives. I respect them. It was very emotional. This parade is even more so, and I’ve got a church service this afternoon. There were a fair amount of people there. It was nice to see families there and little kids as well. The youngsters should learn about it.”

Mr Sutton said without the sacrifices of those during the Second World War and other conflicts, we would not enjoy the freedoms we have today. His father, Maurice Sutton, served in the RAF during the Second World War. “Freedoms are a lot, sometimes people don’t realise it,” he added. “My father sacrificed his life for me, and I thank him every time. He passed away years ago, but I still thank him for it, and all those in the Navy, Army and Air Force.”

Warrant Officer 1 Peter Morewood, Executive Officer for HMS Victory, said it was an honour to join the prestigious event. “To see all the veterans and youngsters getting involved is such a pleasure every single year,” he added. “It’s a privilege to be in uniform, representing the service and HMS Victory, and to honour those who served, continue to serve and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

WO1 Morewood, who has served for 44 years, said it was a poignant service which many reflected on in their own way. “You can see emotion and tears,” he added. “Everyone has their own story to tell, whether it’s good or bad, it reflects on their experience of being in the armed forces and being at war.

“I get a bit tearful every year, as you’re trying to remember all those that you met in the past and not see anymore. It just brings it home to you that it’s something that the nation has to keep going. We can’t forget them all.”

Paddy Doherty, a Portsmouth resident of 40 years, was in charge of the standard bearers during the parade. The former Royal Navy Leading Seaman, who chairs the Portsmouth RBL, said: “I believe that Portsmouth always does a good representation. We’re here to remember that people gave their lives for us to be here.” Addressing the RBL, he added: “This is our busiest time of the year. You go around and you realise how generous people really are. You look at the poppy tin and people are putting £5 and £10 notes in.”

His partner, Wendy Doherty, said: “I’m thankful that we have our freedom because of those who sacrificed their lives for us. I’m wearing my father’s medals, and I can feel him with me today. Father always liked the military, so it has just rubbed off on me.” Their grandson Louie Hodges, 15, laid a wreath at the cenotaph. He said it was great to join the parade with his grandparents as mark of respect to those who serve.

Amanda Martin, Portsmouth North MP, was visibly emotional after the service. Her son Olly currently serves in the navy and currently deployed on exercises. She said: “Remembrance is done everyday in Portsmouth, especially here today. The Last Post always makes me cry, and the moment where the sailors walk past does too. It is an all year round event of remembrance, and The Royal British Legion play a great part in that.”

Her Portsmouth South counterpart, Stephen Morgan MP, added: “In Portsmouth, we are rightly so proud of our Armed Forces personnel, veterans, and the families who support them, for the contribution they make to our country. Theirs is the ultimate public service.”

Chris Kenyon, 73, served in the Royal Navy as a Lieutenant Commander. He said the parade went well and was blessed with good weather. The Southsea resident said it was excellent to see different representations from all the forces, as well as different beliefs and ages.

He added: “I was very impressed with the way they opened up with the Jewish and Muslim speakers to put that front and centre given what’s going on in Palestine. I always go to these services wherever I am, just to remember. It’s something we owe to those who came before us.”