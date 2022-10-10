The Guardian reported that the government had proposed plans to scrap free train travel for military veterans attending events on Remembrance Sunday this year.

Documents outlining the plan said that the free travel cost would be ‘too great’ – sparking an outcry and calls for a U-turn from the former veterans minister Johnny Mercer and others.

Despite the government stating that the idea has been thrown out, veterans across Portsmouth have been left outraged – and concerned that they may see a U-turn on the U-turn given the political and economic chaos of the preceding weeks.

Pictured: Veterans marching to the service at the Remembrance Sunday event in Guildhall Square, portsmouth 14/11/21 Picrture By: Andy Hornby

Forgotten Veterans UK founder Gary Weaving, an army veteran who served in Afghanistan, said: ‘To scrap all the free travel on that day is an insult – the minimum they could do is offer us free travel.

‘If we’re not careful there won’t be anyone at our cenotaphs.

‘A lot of youngsters join because seeing these remembrance events, they see what they public think of people’s service. And if you can’t inspire these young people, it’s going to cause problems down the line.’

Portsmouth resident Barrie Jones, who served onboard HMS Intrepid during the Falklands War, said the government’s idea had been ‘repugnant’ morally and an own-goal politically.

Barrie, who successful campaigned for a Falklands War memorial plaque to be placed in Old Portsmouth, added: ‘(The Conservative Party) are going to lose votes hand over fist at the next election.’

Gary added: ‘There’s other parties on the table now and if the big parities are not careful, voters could be swayed.

The government has vowed to guarantee free rail travel for military personnel to attend remembrance services this year.

Transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan posted a message on Twitter that read: ‘As a proud champion of our armed forces, I’m appalled by reports veterans would pay for their travel to commemorate the fallen. Incorrect.