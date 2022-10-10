Remembrance Day train travel: Veterans around Portsmouth pull no punches over government's scrapped plan to axe free train travel for military
VETERANS across the Portsmouth area have been left outraged by a government proposal to scrap their free train journeys to remembrance events – and a U-turn on the idea may not be enough to repair the damage.
The Guardian reported that the government had proposed plans to scrap free train travel for military veterans attending events on Remembrance Sunday this year.
Documents outlining the plan said that the free travel cost would be ‘too great’ – sparking an outcry and calls for a U-turn from the former veterans minister Johnny Mercer and others.
Despite the government stating that the idea has been thrown out, veterans across Portsmouth have been left outraged – and concerned that they may see a U-turn on the U-turn given the political and economic chaos of the preceding weeks.
Forgotten Veterans UK founder Gary Weaving, an army veteran who served in Afghanistan, said: ‘To scrap all the free travel on that day is an insult – the minimum they could do is offer us free travel.
‘If we’re not careful there won’t be anyone at our cenotaphs.
‘A lot of youngsters join because seeing these remembrance events, they see what they public think of people’s service. And if you can’t inspire these young people, it’s going to cause problems down the line.’
Read More
Portsmouth resident Barrie Jones, who served onboard HMS Intrepid during the Falklands War, said the government’s idea had been ‘repugnant’ morally and an own-goal politically.
Barrie, who successful campaigned for a Falklands War memorial plaque to be placed in Old Portsmouth, added: ‘(The Conservative Party) are going to lose votes hand over fist at the next election.’
Gary added: ‘There’s other parties on the table now and if the big parities are not careful, voters could be swayed.
The government has vowed to guarantee free rail travel for military personnel to attend remembrance services this year.
Transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan posted a message on Twitter that read: ‘As a proud champion of our armed forces, I’m appalled by reports veterans would pay for their travel to commemorate the fallen. Incorrect.
‘Our #ArmedForcesCovenant is a commitment to go the extra mile for our military. Train travel for veterans for Remembrance remains free.’