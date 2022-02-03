Portsmouth to unveil new memorial honouring all those killed during the Falklands war
A NEW tribute honouring all the fallen heroes of the Falklands war – from civilians to sailors and soldiers – will be unveiled in Portsmouth in time for the conflict’s 40th anniversary.
The new memorial will be officially revealed to the public on Sunday, June 19, at its home at Old Portsmouth’s Falklands Memorial near the Square Tower, in Old Portsmouth.
It will finally honour all the 128 soldiers, airmen and civilians killed during the bloody 74-day battle to liberate the islands in 1982. Previously, the site only marked the deaths of those involved in the naval service.
The memorial was the brainchild of Falklands veteran Barrie Jones, whose spirited fundraising drive has drummed up almost £8,000 to fund the new memorial.
Read More
The effort had the full support of Portsmouth City Council, which pledged to match whatever 62-year-old Barrie was able to raise through his GoFundMe page and the sale of commemorative memorabilia.
Speaking of the campaign’s success, Barrie of Laburnum Grove, North End, said: ‘It’s taken off beyond my wildest dreams.
‘I’m humbled by the generosity of people, not just from the GoFundMe page but from the memorabilia group I set up, where we have sold everything from flags and cups to patches and stickers.
‘I’ve had an incredible amount of support from veterans and non-veterans around the world. I have had stuff that’s gone out to Australia, New Zealand, Cyprus, Jersey, America and even to the Falkland Islands themselves. It’s been incredible.
‘So to know the memorial will now be unveiled – and to see this come to fruition in June – will be awesome.’
The new plaque will be identical to the one that is already there in memory of the members of the Royal Navy, Royal Marines and Royal Fleet auxiliary who lost their lives in the conflict.
Barrie added two new Falkland 40 benches will also be installed near the memorial, looking out at the harbour where the task force set off on its mission to free the Falklands from Argentine invaders.
As previously reported, the council will be granting Freedom of the City to all those that served in the conflict, with a ceremony taking place during the unveiling of the new Falklands memorial.
Following this, there will be a more formal service of remembrance in Portsmouth Cathedral.
Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of the council, said: ‘Many sailors, Marines, soldiers, airmen and nurses journeyed to the south Atlantic to serve their country in a conflict that saw 255 Britons give their lives and many more injured.
‘Significant too is the contribution of the Royal Naval Association, the Royal Marines Association Portsmouth and the Association of Wrens who have a long and proud association with the city, with service personnel, civilians and civilian mariners alike serving their country.
‘I am proud that our city will recognise the service and sacrifice of so many.’
Portsmouth is expected to stage a large-scale military parade and service in June, with the city council planning a formal dinner for Falkland veterans and holders of the South Atlantic Medal at Portsmouth Guildhall on June 17.
This year will also see the formal twinning of Portsmouth with the Falkland Islands.