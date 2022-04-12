Renowned Portsmouth locals given 'surprise' lifetime achievement awards at event

Steve Kingsley, Lord Mayor Frank Jonas BEM and Fred Dinenage MBE were all in the dark as they were presented with lifetime achievement awards at a charity evening held at Carter & Co restaurant in Great Southsea Street.

Steve was hosting the event for the Lord Mayor's charity The Hive totally unaware the Lord Mayor was in fact there to present him with a plaque and lifetime achievement award for services to entertainment and local charities in Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fred Dinenage MBE, Lord Mayor Frank Jonas BEM and Steve Kingsley. Pic Paul Jacobs

In a career which started over 50 years ago playing music in the Parade Hotel on Southsea Seafront which quickly spread to being resident DJ at places such as South Parade Pier, Ritzy's, the Pyramids and many more venues Steve became the most well known DJ in the Portsmouth area.

Over the years he has hosted many events such as talent shows, tea dances and supporting countless charities and Lord Mayor balls, among other things.

Along the way he inspired many local DJ's to start up their careers and even ran his own agency for a while.

He was joined by his family and many familiar faces from the entertainment industry who came to see him receive his award.

Steve told The News: ‘It was a lovely surprise. I was very humbled and had no idea it was coming.

‘I love the city, Pompey has given a lot to me. It’s not been work for me what I’ve done. I love doing what I do. I’ve been very lucky and enjoyed everything.’

And Steve admitted it was nice to rub shoulders with other well regarded people from the area.

‘It was nice to be honoured with them,’ Steve said. ‘Fred is such a gentleman. I couldn’t believe how nice he was.

‘He just talks to you like you know him. For a man who has done everything he always turns up.’

The Lord Mayor, who presented the award, was then left surprised when he was presented with a similar award by Mr Dinenage for services to the people and local charities in Portsmouth.

Councillor Jonas has now been Lord Mayor of Portsmouth for an unprecedented three terms and has worked tirelessly for many local charities.

He joked that wearing the Lord Mayor's chain of office made him a three-time member of the ‘chain gang’ and was given a certificate and engraved tankard.

The final surprise of the evening was another lifetime achievement award presented to Mr Dinenage MBE who had recently retired after over 50 years of a glittering career hosting numerous television shows.

These included children's shows to documentaries on serial killers and hosting Meridian news. He has also enthusiastically supported many local charities and also became a director at his beloved Pompey FC.

SEE ALSO: Navy heroes