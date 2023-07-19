Moo was a stray dog living in Mauritius who was saved by Waterlooville couple Ben Jenkins and Charlotte Long after a fundraising drive raised £4,000 to fly the pup over to the UK last year.

Despite thinking they were behind the worst of their troubles once Moo was living with them, the couple noticed a decline in the dog’s health - with him sneezing, coughing and having excessive mucus. The two-year-old mongrel previously had cancer resulting in him being given chemotherapy.

The couple’s situation was compounded by Moo not being covered for vet’s insurance as he had symptoms within the first 14 to of the policy starting. His condition had not been picked up in Mauritius.

Now further assessments have incredibly revealed that Moo has a chronic infection and inflammation caused by being blasted in the head with a gun.

The couple now need to raise £3,500 to have the urgent surgery to repair the hole where bacteria is causing the infection.

Ben said: “What we thought was a tumour/mass up his nose is actually chronic infection and inflammation due to the fact he has multiple bullet fragments all around the inside of his head, neck, throat, tongue and nose. Our poor little pup has been shot in the head multiple times whilst he was a stray in Mauritius and somehow survived it all by himself.

“This has left him with severe abnormalities of his nasal passage and has a hole between his mouth and nose which is allowing food/drink/bacteria to enter his nose and cause all of his issues.

“The vet who dealt with Moo was absolutely fantastic and so thorough and explained we need to try to get the chronic infection under control first with a long course of strong antibiotics as the infection is even in his bone.

“She said surgery would then be the best option to try to repair the hole and prevent further bacteria getting into his nose and causing further infections which, if left untreated, could then transfer to his lungs.

“So now we start the saving and fundraising process all over again to try to raise the next £3,000 needed for this surgery. We hope this really will be the end of all of his suffering as we now finally have a cause and the answers we needed.”

After £4,000 was previously raised to get Moo flown to the UK, the couple said: “Thank you all again for all the love and support you’ve shown. It honestly means the world to us to see how Invested people are in their journey and we hope to share more positive updates in the near future.”

The couple are also attempting a raffle to boost donations and already have over 50 prizes from businesses around Portsmouth including thousands of pounds worth of hair and beauty vouchers, £300 worth of art, dog walking, treats, grooming, food vouchers, and vacation stays.