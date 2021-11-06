Residents admire Portsmouth post box as it is yarn-bombed ahead of Remembrance Sunday
RESIDENTS of a Cosham street have been admiring their post box’s new look.
The post box in Burrill Avenue has been ‘yarn-bombed’ – a type of graffiti or street art that employs colourful displays of knitted or crocheted yarn or fibre rather than paint – with an intricate design to honor those who have lost their lives at war ahead of Remembrance Sunday next weekend.
Friends Joan Moore, 87, and Brenda Bayliss, 86, were admiring the artist’s creation earlier this week.
Joan said: ‘It is fantastic. It is very clever. We look at it every time we come past, it is incredible.’
‘Brenda added: ‘It makes you remember all those who died.’