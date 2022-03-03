The Queen's Jubilee street party application deadline is March 16.

Residents from more than 60 roads across Portsmouth have all ready applied to hold a street party through Portsmouth City Council to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

A fanfare of celebrations will take place from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5 for a rare four-day celebration, meaning an extra bank holiday is in store for those in the UK.

Those who want to get involved by closing off their road to mark the occasion must submit a street party application by Wednesday, March 16 to their local council for it to be granted.

Portsmouth City Council say they have high hopes that more residents will apply before the deadline.

Cllr Chris Attwell, Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for communities and central services, said: ‘This is a historic event as it is the first time any British monarch has celebrated a platinum jubilee. I am delighted that so many residents have already applied to hold a street party.

‘We will also be holding Big Lunch events so everyone in the city has the opportunity to get involved in the celebrations. We hope the jubilee weekend will encourage communities to celebrate their connections and get to know each other a little better, coming together in a spirit of fun and friendship.’

The council will be covering the cost of public liability insurance for residents' street parties and will also waive the usual road closure fee.

Go to portsmouth.gov.uk/jubilee70 to submit an application or alternatively you can request a paper copy at your nearest library.

The council are also planning two ‘Big Lunch’ events in both the north and south of the city on Sunday, June 5.

These free events are an opportunity for the community to gather outdoors and mark the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty's accession.

