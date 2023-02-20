The blaze started from two vehicles in Gazelle Close, Gosport, on Sunday morning. Fire investigation and police officers believe it was started deliberately.

Crews from Gosport, Fareham, Cosham, Southsea and Portchester were deployed shortly before 7.30am. Neighbouring houses were evacuated as a result of the inferno.

Crews were deployed to Gazelle Close, Gosport, to fight the fire. Picture: Google Street View.

Firefighters gained access to the loft to determine whether it had spread between the two-storey terraced properties. Emergency personnel equipped with breathing apparatus used hose reels, jets and an aerial ladder to tackle the fire.

No one was injured in the blaze, but one cat was given oxygen before being taken to a vet. The incident lasted for several hours, with relief crews taking over from firefighters who were first at the scene.

Station manager Jason Boh said: ‘Our crews worked quickly and efficiently to extinguish the fire before it spread to neighbouring properties. Working closely with our emergency services partners we were able to safely evacuate residents and ensure there were no injuries.

‘Smoke alarms provide an early warning of incidents and provide precious time to escape. Adequate working smoke detection should be fitted on every level of your home in order to keep you and your family safe.’

The fire service added: ‘Police and fire investigation officers will attend the scene as it is believed the fire was started deliberately.’

Crews carried out a several home fire safety visits at neighbouring houses. The stop message was given at 11.36am.