Police have seen a rise in anti-social behaviour incidents in the Greywell area of Leigh Park, Havant. Children and teenagers, aged between 12 and 18, have been running into shops and chasing each other – often with loud shouting.

Havant Police first reported the incidents on Facebook last week – during half-term – and have ramped up patrols in response. The force said: ‘We have recently seen an increase in reports of large groups of youths causing Anti-Social Behaviour in the area of the Greywell and the surrounding area and flats.

‘Due to this, our officers have been out and will continue to be out on patrol in the area with increased patrols around the area over the coming nights.’ Havant Police added these actions were taken to identify those involved and engage with the local community.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the force always plans for an increase in incidents during half-term. ‘Officers have had reports of a group of young people, aged between 12 and 18-years-old, gathering and wearing face coverings,’ she added.

‘They have been going into small shops in large groups and causing disruption. There have also been reports of loud shouting and chasing each other. In terms of half-term, a small rise in anti-social behaviour incidents is expected and the increased patrols are in place to combat this.’