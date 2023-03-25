Take a look at some of the delicious food that Michelin guide listed Restaurant 27 has produced over the years.

The owners of the Southsea restaurant announced its closure earlier this month and Kevin and Sophie Bingham say they have received an amazing response from their customers who are going to miss the quality food they serve.

Since customers found out about the closure, which will be on August 6, the couple have seen a huge number of people getting in contact with them to make a booking and enjoy the food one last time.

The restaurant, which is listed on the Michelin Guide, has been open for the past 14 years and they have spent that time perfecting recipes and flavours to bring the best food to the city.

Here are 17 dishes that the owners have served up over the years:

Restaurant 27 Taste of Hampshire - Isle of Wight tomato, mozzarella and basil.

Restaurant 27 Duck, chicory and aged balsamic.

Restaurant 27 A selection of nibbles.

Restaurant 27 Iberico Ham, Pickled cucumber and acorn.