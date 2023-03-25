News you can trust since 1877
Restaurant 27 has offered delicious food over the years - here is a recap of some of the food that has been on the menu
Restaurant 27: Take a look at some of the food that the Southsea Michelin guide listed restaurant has produced over the years

Take a look at some of the delicious food that Michelin guide listed Restaurant 27 has produced over the years.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 12:23 GMT

The owners of the Southsea restaurant announced its closure earlier this month and Kevin and Sophie Bingham say they have received an amazing response from their customers who are going to miss the quality food they serve.

Since customers found out about the closure, which will be on August 6, the couple have seen a huge number of people getting in contact with them to make a booking and enjoy the food one last time.

SEE ALSO: Restaurant 27: Beloved Portsmouth restaurant sees a surge in bookings after announcing closure

The restaurant, which is listed on the Michelin Guide, has been open for the past 14 years and they have spent that time perfecting recipes and flavours to bring the best food to the city.

Here are 17 dishes that the owners have served up over the years:

NOW READ: Michelin guide listed Restaurant 27 in Portsmouth will be closing in August - what's on their menu in final few months

Taste of Hampshire - Isle of Wight tomato, mozzarella and basil.

1. Restaurant 27

Taste of Hampshire - Isle of Wight tomato, mozzarella and basil. Photo: Kevin Bingham

Duck, chicory and aged balsamic.

2. Restaurant 27

Duck, chicory and aged balsamic. Photo: Kevin Bingham

A selection of nibbles.

3. Restaurant 27

A selection of nibbles. Photo: Kevin Bingham

Iberico Ham, Pickled cucumber and acorn.

4. Restaurant 27

Iberico Ham, Pickled cucumber and acorn. Photo: Kevin Bingham

RestaurantSouthseaPortsmouth